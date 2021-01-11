Intel Celeron N4500 vs Celeron N4020
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4500 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4020. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) integrated graphics: 0.24 vs 0.14 TFLOPS
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 620 vs 471 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
454
Celeron N4020 +2%
462
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
720
Celeron N4020 +10%
794
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N4500 +16%
1406
1212
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4500 +32%
2117
1607
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron N4500 +32%
622
473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4500 +33%
1176
886
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|November 4, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|N4500
|N4020
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|11x
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|4MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|96
|TMUs
|16
|12
|ROPs
|8
|2
|Execution Units
|16
|12
|TGP
|6 W
|5 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4500 official page
|Intel Celeron N4020 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|6
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.2
