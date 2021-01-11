Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron N4500 or Celeron N4020: what's better?

Intel Celeron N4500 vs Celeron N4020

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4500 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4020. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N4020 and N4500
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) integrated graphics: 0.24 vs 0.14 TFLOPS
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 620 vs 471 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N4500 +16%
1406
Celeron N4020
1212
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N4500 +32%
2117
Celeron N4020
1607
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N4500 and Celeron N4020

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 11, 2021 November 4, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Jasper Lake Gemini Lake Refresh
Model number N4500 N4020
Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 2 2
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 11x -
L1 Cache - 32K (per core)
L2 Cache - 4MB (shared)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 600
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 200 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 750 MHz
Shading Units 256 96
TMUs 16 12
ROPs 8 2
Execution Units 16 12
TGP 6 W 5 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Celeron N4500 +71%
0.24 TFLOPS
Celeron N4020
0.14 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N4500 official page Intel Celeron N4020 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 6
Extended instructions - SSE4.2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N4020 or Celeron N4500?
