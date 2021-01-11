Intel Celeron N5100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N5100 with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5100
- Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200U – 6 vs 25 Watt
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- More powerful Radeon Vega 3 integrated graphics: 0.54 vs 0.3 TFLOPS
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 707 vs 627 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
704
Ryzen 3 3200U +11%
780
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5100 +1%
1831
1809
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1302
Ryzen 3 3200U +42%
1855
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2678
Ryzen 3 3200U +49%
3985
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
628
Ryzen 3 3200U +14%
717
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5100 +23%
1852
1510
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|N5100
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 24 EUs
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|12-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs
|Radeon Vega 3
|GPU Base Clock
|350-450 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750-900 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|16
|12
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|3
|TGP
|10 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N5100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1