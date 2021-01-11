Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron N5100 or Ryzen 3 3200U: what's better?

Intel Celeron N5100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U

Intel Celeron N5100
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
Intel Celeron N5100
AMD Ryzen 3 3200U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N5100 with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200U and N5100
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5100
  • Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200U – 6 vs 25 Watt
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • More powerful Radeon Vega 3 integrated graphics: 0.54 vs 0.3 TFLOPS
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 707 vs 627 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N5100
1302
Ryzen 3 3200U +42%
1855
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5100
2678
Ryzen 3 3200U +49%
3985
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5100 +23%
1852
Ryzen 3 3200U
1510

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N5100 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 11, 2021 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Jasper Lake Zen+
Model number N5100 -
Socket BGA-1338 FP5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 24 EUs Radeon Vega 3

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 26x
L1 Cache - 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 384K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 6 W 12-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs Radeon Vega 3
GPU Base Clock 350-450 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750-900 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 12
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 24 3
TGP 10 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Celeron N5100
0.3 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 3200U +80%
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N5100 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 12

