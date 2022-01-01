Intel Celeron N5100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N5100 with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5100
- Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3250U – 6 vs 25 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 740 vs 610 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
694
Ryzen 3 3250U +21%
840
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1803
Ryzen 3 3250U +10%
1983
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1391
Ryzen 3 3250U +34%
1863
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3190
Ryzen 3 3250U +25%
4002
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
611
Ryzen 3 3250U +22%
744
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5100 +6%
1668
1575
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|N5100
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 24 EUs
|Radeon RX Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.94 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|12-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs
|Radeon RX Vega 3
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|800 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|16
|12
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|3
|TGP
|10 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N5100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|8
