Intel Celeron N5100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N5100 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5100
- Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5300U – 6 vs 25 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 70% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1034 vs 610 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
694
Ryzen 3 5300U +62%
1121
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1803
Ryzen 3 5300U +159%
4675
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1391
Ryzen 3 5300U +74%
2421
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3190
Ryzen 3 5300U +218%
10135
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
611
Ryzen 3 5300U +70%
1041
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1668
Ryzen 3 5300U +121%
3683
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Lucienne
|Model number
|N5100
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 24 EUs
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Boost Clock
|800 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|384
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|10 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N5100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|12
