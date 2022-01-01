Intel Celeron N5100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U VS Intel Celeron N5100 AMD Ryzen 3 5300U We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N5100 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5300U and N5100 Advantages of Intel Celeron N5100 Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5300U – 6 vs 25 Watt Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

70% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1034 vs 610 points

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N5100 and AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

General Vendor Intel AMD Released January 11, 2021 January 12, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Jasper Lake Lucienne Model number N5100 - Socket BGA-1338 FP6 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 24 EUs Radeon RX Vega 6 Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 4 8 Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.8 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 11x 26x L1 Cache - 64K (per core) L2 Cache 384K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm TDP 6 W 10-25 W Max. temperature 105°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs Radeon RX Vega 6 GPU Boost Clock 800 MHz 1500 MHz Shading Units 256 384 TMUs 16 24 ROPs 8 8 Execution Units 24 - TGP 10 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Celeron N5100 0.3 TFLOPS Ryzen 3 5300U n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Celeron N5100 official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 8 12