Intel Celeron N5100 vs Celeron 6305
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N5100 with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 6305 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
78
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5100
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Celeron 6305 – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer - released 5-months later
Advantages of Intel Celeron 6305
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
694
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1803
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N5100 +12%
1391
1239
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5100 +43%
3190
2227
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
611
Celeron 6305 +2%
626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5100 +44%
1668
1158
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|September 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|N5100
|6305
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 24 EUs
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|800 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|384
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|12
|Execution Units
|24
|48
|TGP
|10 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N5100 official page
|Intel Celeron 6305 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|-
