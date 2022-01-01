Intel Celeron N5100 vs Celeron J4025
We compared two CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N5100 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz Celeron J4025 (desktop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5100
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Supports up to 16 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J4025 – 6 vs 10 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 610 vs 480 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
694
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1803
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N5100 +13%
1391
1236
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5100 +88%
3190
1693
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron N5100 +26%
611
484
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5100 +87%
1668
893
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|November 4, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|N5100
|J4025
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 24 EUs
|UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|4MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|800 MHz
|700 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|96
|TMUs
|16
|12
|ROPs
|8
|2
|Execution Units
|24
|12
|TGP
|10 W
|5 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N5100 official page
|Intel Celeron J4025 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|6
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.2
