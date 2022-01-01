Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron N5100 or Celeron J4025: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N5100 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz Celeron J4025 (desktop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between J4025 and N5100
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5100
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 16 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J4025 – 6 vs 10 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 610 vs 480 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N5100 +13%
1391
Celeron J4025
1236
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5100 +88%
3190
Celeron J4025
1693
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N5100 and Celeron J4025

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 11, 2021 November 4, 2019
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Jasper Lake Gemini Lake Refresh
Model number N5100 J4025
Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 24 EUs UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 2.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 20x
L1 Cache - 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 384K (per core) 4MB (shared)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 10 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs Intel UHD Graphics 600
GPU Base Clock - 200 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 800 MHz 700 MHz
Shading Units 256 96
TMUs 16 12
ROPs 8 2
Execution Units 24 12
TGP 10 W 5 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Celeron N5100
0.3 TFLOPS
Celeron J4025
0.14 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 16 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N5100 official page Intel Celeron J4025 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 6
Extended instructions - SSE4.2

