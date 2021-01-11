Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron N5100 or Celeron J4125: what's better?

Intel Celeron N5100 vs Celeron J4125

Intel Celeron N5100
VS
Intel Celeron J4125
Intel Celeron N5100
Intel Celeron J4125

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N5100 (laptop) against the 2 GHz Celeron J4125 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between J4125 and N5100
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5100
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs integrated graphics: 0.3 vs 0.14 TFLOPS
  • Supports up to 16 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J4125 – 6 vs 10 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 627 vs 448 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N5100 +11%
1302
Celeron J4125
1177
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5100
2678
Celeron J4125 +14%
3064
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5100 +25%
1852
Celeron J4125
1478

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N5100 and Celeron J4125

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 11, 2021 November 4, 2019
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Jasper Lake Gemini Lake Refresh
Model number N5100 J4125
Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 24 EUs UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 11x -
L1 Cache - 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 384K (per core) 4MB (shared)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 10 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs Intel UHD Graphics 600
GPU Base Clock 350-450 MHz 200 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750-900 MHz 750 MHz
Shading Units 256 96
TMUs 16 12
ROPs 8 2
Execution Units 24 12
TGP 10 W 5 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Celeron N5100 +114%
0.3 TFLOPS
Celeron J4125
0.14 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 16 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N5100 official page Intel Celeron J4125 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 6
Extended instructions - SSE4.2

