Intel Celeron N5100 vs Celeron J4125
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N5100 (laptop) against the 2 GHz Celeron J4125 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5100
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs integrated graphics: 0.3 vs 0.14 TFLOPS
- Supports up to 16 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J4125 – 6 vs 10 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 627 vs 448 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
704
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1831
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N5100 +11%
1302
1177
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2678
Celeron J4125 +14%
3064
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron N5100 +38%
628
456
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5100 +25%
1852
1478
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|November 4, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|N5100
|J4125
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 24 EUs
|UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|11x
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|4MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|GPU Base Clock
|350-450 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750-900 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|96
|TMUs
|16
|12
|ROPs
|8
|2
|Execution Units
|24
|12
|TGP
|10 W
|5 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N5100 official page
|Intel Celeron J4125 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|6
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.2
Cast your vote
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4