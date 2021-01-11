Intel Celeron N5100 vs Celeron N4000
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N5100 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4000 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5100
- Newer - released 3-years and 2-months later
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs integrated graphics: 0.3 vs 0.14 TFLOPS
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Supports up to 16 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- 49% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 627 vs 422 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Celeron N5100 +62%
704
435
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5100 +155%
1831
717
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N5100 +25%
1302
1040
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5100 +88%
2678
1427
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron N5100 +46%
628
430
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5100 +133%
1852
795
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|December 11, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Gemini Lake
|Model number
|N5100
|N4000
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 24 EUs
|UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|11x
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|4MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|GPU Base Clock
|350-450 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750-900 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|96
|TMUs
|16
|12
|ROPs
|8
|2
|Execution Units
|24
|12
|TGP
|10 W
|5 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N5100 official page
|Intel Celeron N4000 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|6
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.2
