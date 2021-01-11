Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron N5100 or Celeron N4020: what's better?

Intel Celeron N5100 vs Celeron N4020

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N5100 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4020 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N4020 and N5100
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5100
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs integrated graphics: 0.38 vs 0.14 TFLOPS
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 16 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 627 vs 470 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5100 +130%
1795
Celeron N4020
781
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N5100 +17%
1388
Celeron N4020
1186
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5100 +63%
2639
Celeron N4020
1621
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5100 +110%
1788
Celeron N4020
851

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N5100 and Celeron N4020

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 11, 2021 November 4, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Jasper Lake Gemini Lake Refresh
Model number N5100 N4020
Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 24 EUs UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.1 GHz
Multiplier 11x 0x
L1 Cache - 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 378K (per core) 4MB (shared)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs Intel UHD Graphics 600
GPU Base Clock 350-450 MHz 200 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750-900 MHz 750 MHz
Shading Units 256 96
TMUs 16 12
ROPs 8 2
Execution Units 24 12
TGP 10 W 5 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Celeron N5100 +171%
0.38 TFLOPS
Celeron N4020
0.14 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 16 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N5100 official page Intel Celeron N4020 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 6
Instruction Set - SSE4.2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N4020 or Celeron N5100?
