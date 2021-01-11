Intel Celeron N5100 vs Celeron N4120
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N5100 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4120. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5100
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs integrated graphics: 0.38 vs 0.14 TFLOPS
- Supports up to 16 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 627 vs 442 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Celeron N5100 +56%
687
440
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5100 +71%
1795
1049
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N5100 +24%
1388
1118
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5100 +6%
2639
2493
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron N5100 +43%
621
435
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5100 +21%
1788
1476
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|November 4, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|N5100
|N4120
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 24 EUs
|UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|0x
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|378K (per core)
|4MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|GPU Base Clock
|350-450 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750-900 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|96
|TMUs
|16
|12
|ROPs
|8
|2
|Execution Units
|24
|12
|TGP
|10 W
|5 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N5100 official page
|Intel Celeron N4120 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|6
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1