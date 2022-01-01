Intel Celeron N5095 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Celeron N5095 with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5095
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
612
Ryzen 3 3200U +24%
758
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5095 +22%
2176
1779
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1506
Ryzen 3 3200U +20%
1806
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5095 +4%
4007
3860
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
641
Ryzen 3 3200U +8%
690
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5095 +24%
1929
1555
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2021
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Picasso
|Model number
|N5095
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Radeon Vega 3
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|16
|12
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|16
|3
|TGP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N5095 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|12
