We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Celeron N5095 with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200U and N5095
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5095
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200U – 15 vs 25 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5095 +22%
2176
Ryzen 3 3200U
1779
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N5095
1506
Ryzen 3 3200U +20%
1806
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5095 +24%
1929
Ryzen 3 3200U
1555
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N5095 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 1, 2021 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Jasper Lake Picasso
Model number N5095 -
Socket BGA-1338 FP5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Radeon Vega 3

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 26x
L1 Cache - 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 384K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 15 W 12-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Radeon Vega 3
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 12
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 16 3
TGP 6 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Celeron N5095
0.24 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 3200U
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N5095 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 12

