Intel Celeron N5095 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Celeron N5095 with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5095
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3250U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 845 vs 644 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
612
Ryzen 3 3250U +36%
831
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5095 +12%
2182
1956
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1509
Ryzen 3 3250U +21%
1825
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5095 +1%
4019
3972
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
641
Ryzen 3 3250U +32%
843
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5095 +22%
1920
1569
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2021
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|N5095
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.94 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 3
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|16
|12
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|16
|3
|TGP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N5095 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|8
