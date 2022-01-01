Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron N5095 or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

Intel Celeron N5095 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Intel Celeron N5095
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
Intel Celeron N5095
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Celeron N5095 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and N5095
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5095
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500U – 15 vs 25 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 72% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1108 vs 644 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5095
2182
Ryzen 5 5500U +225%
7086
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N5095
1509
Ryzen 5 5500U +62%
2443
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5095
4019
Ryzen 5 5500U +226%
13110
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5095
1920
Ryzen 5 5500U +157%
4933
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N5095 and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 1, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Jasper Lake Lucienne
Model number N5095 -
Socket BGA-1338 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 4 12
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 21x
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 384K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 256 448
TMUs 16 28
ROPs 8 7
Execution Units 16 -
TGP 6 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Celeron N5095
0.24 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N5095 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i3 1005G1 or Intel Celeron N5095
2. Intel Pentium Silver N5030 or Intel Celeron N5095
3. Intel Pentium Silver N6005 or Intel Celeron N5095
4. AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
5. Intel Core i5 1135G7 or AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
6. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U or AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
7. Apple M1 or AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
8. Intel Core i5 1235U or AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Intel Celeron N5095?
Promotion
EnglishРусский