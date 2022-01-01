Intel Celeron N5095 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Celeron N5095 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5095
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500U – 15 vs 25 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 72% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1108 vs 644 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
612
Ryzen 5 5500U +91%
1170
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2182
Ryzen 5 5500U +225%
7086
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1509
Ryzen 5 5500U +62%
2443
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4019
Ryzen 5 5500U +226%
13110
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
641
Ryzen 5 5500U +71%
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1920
Ryzen 5 5500U +157%
4933
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Lucienne
|Model number
|N5095
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|448
|TMUs
|16
|28
|ROPs
|8
|7
|Execution Units
|16
|-
|TGP
|6 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N5095 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|12
