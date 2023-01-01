Intel Celeron N5095 vs Celeron 6305
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Celeron N5095 with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 6305 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
69
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5095
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer - released 5-months later
Advantages of Intel Celeron 6305
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
619
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2184
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N5095 +27%
1515
1195
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5095 +93%
4042
2090
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron N5095 +7%
647
606
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5095 +71%
1962
1148
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2021
|September 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|N5095
|6305
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|2
|P-Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.0 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|2
|Total Threads
|4
|2
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1449
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Peak temperature
|105°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|384
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|12
|Execution Units
|16
|48
|TGP
|6 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N5095 official page
|Intel Celeron 6305 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|-
