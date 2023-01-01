Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron N5095 or Celeron 6305: what's better?

Intel Celeron N5095 vs Celeron 6305

Intel Celeron N5095
VS
Intel Celeron 6305
Intel Celeron N5095
Intel Celeron 6305

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Celeron N5095 with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 6305 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6305 and N5095
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5095
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 5-months later
Advantages of Intel Celeron 6305
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N5095 +27%
1515
Celeron 6305
1195
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5095 +93%
4042
Celeron 6305
2090
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5095 +71%
1962
Celeron 6305
1148
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N5095 and Celeron 6305

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2021 September 1, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Jasper Lake Tiger Lake
Model number N5095 6305
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 2
P-Threads 4 2
Base Frequency (P) 2.0 GHz 1.8 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 2
Total Threads 4 2
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 18x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache - 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 384K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1449
TDP 15 W 15 W
Peak temperature 105°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 256 384
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 12
Execution Units 16 48
TGP 6 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Celeron N5095
0.24 TFLOPS
Celeron 6305
0.84 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N5095 official page Intel Celeron 6305 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron 6305 or Celeron N5095?
