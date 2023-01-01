Intel Celeron N5095 vs Celeron 7305
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Celeron N5095 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron 7305 with 5-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Intel Celeron 7305 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
28
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
77
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
27
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron 7305
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
619
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2184
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1515
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4042
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron N5095 +4%
647
622
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5095 +65%
1962
1189
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|N5095
|7305
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|UHD Graphics (48 EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|1
|P-Threads
|4
|1
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.0 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|E-Cores
|-
|4
|E-Threads
|-
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|0.9 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|5
|Total Threads
|4
|5
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|11x
|L1 Cache
|-
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|15 W
|12-15 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|55 W
|Peak temperature
|105°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|16
|-
|TGP
|6 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N5095 official page
|Intel Celeron 7305 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|20
