We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Celeron N5095 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron 7305 with 5-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Intel Celeron 7305 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Advantages of Intel Celeron 7305
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5095 +65%
1962
Celeron 7305
1189
Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Jasper Lake Alder Lake
Model number N5095 7305
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) UHD Graphics (48 EU)

P-Cores 4 1
P-Threads 4 1
Base Frequency (P) 2.0 GHz 1.1 GHz
E-Cores - 4
E-Threads - 4
Base Frequency (E) - 0.9 GHz
Total Cores 4 5
Total Threads 4 5
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 11x
L1 Cache - 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 384K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1744
TDP 15 W 12-15 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP - 55 W
Peak temperature 105°C 100°C

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 16 -
TGP 6 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Celeron N5095
0.24 TFLOPS
Celeron 7305
n/a

Memory types DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Official site Intel Celeron N5095 official page Intel Celeron 7305 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 20

