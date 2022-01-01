Intel Celeron N5095 vs Celeron J4125 VS Intel Celeron N5095 Intel Celeron J4125 We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Celeron N5095 (laptop) against the 2.0 GHz Celeron J4125 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between J4125 and N5095 Advantages of Intel Celeron N5095 Supports up to 16 GB DDR4-2933 RAM

Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later

Newer PCI Express version – 3.0

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 644 vs 447 points Advantages of Intel Celeron J4125 Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Celeron N5095 – 10 vs 15 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N5095 and Celeron J4125

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 1, 2021 November 4, 2019 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Jasper Lake Gemini Lake Refresh Model number N5095 J4125 Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1090 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) UHD Graphics 600 Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 4 4 Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.0 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz - Multiplier 20x 20x L1 Cache - 32K (per core) L2 Cache 384K (per core) 4MB (shared) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) - Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm TDP 15 W 10 W Max. temperature 105°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 600 GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 200 MHz GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 750 MHz Shading Units 256 96 TMUs 16 12 ROPs 8 2 Execution Units 16 12 TGP 6 W 5 W Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 30 Hz iGPU FLOPS Celeron N5095 0.24 TFLOPS Celeron J4125 0.14 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 Memory Size 16 GB 8 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Celeron N5095 official page Intel Celeron J4125 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0 PCI Express Lanes 8 6 Extended instructions - SSE4.2