Intel Celeron N5095 vs Celeron J4125

Intel Celeron N5095
VS
Intel Celeron J4125
Intel Celeron N5095
Intel Celeron J4125

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Celeron N5095 (laptop) against the 2.0 GHz Celeron J4125 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between J4125 and N5095
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5095
  • Supports up to 16 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 644 vs 447 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4125
  • Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Celeron N5095 – 10 vs 15 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N5095 +30%
1506
Celeron J4125
1162
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5095 +34%
4007
Celeron J4125
2988
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5095 +32%
1929
Celeron J4125
1462
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N5095 and Celeron J4125

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2021 November 4, 2019
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Jasper Lake Gemini Lake Refresh
Model number N5095 J4125
Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 20x 20x
L1 Cache - 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 384K (per core) 4MB (shared)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 10 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 600
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 200 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 750 MHz
Shading Units 256 96
TMUs 16 12
ROPs 8 2
Execution Units 16 12
TGP 6 W 5 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Celeron N5095
0.24 TFLOPS
Celeron J4125
0.14 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 16 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N5095 official page Intel Celeron J4125 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 6
Extended instructions - SSE4.2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron J4125 or Celeron N5095?
