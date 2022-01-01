Intel Celeron N5095 vs Celeron J4125
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Celeron N5095 (laptop) against the 2.0 GHz Celeron J4125 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5095
- Supports up to 16 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 644 vs 447 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4125
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Celeron N5095 – 10 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
612
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2176
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N5095 +30%
1506
1162
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5095 +34%
4007
2988
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron N5095 +44%
641
446
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5095 +32%
1929
1462
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2021
|November 4, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|N5095
|J4125
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|20x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|4MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|96
|TMUs
|16
|12
|ROPs
|8
|2
|Execution Units
|16
|12
|TGP
|6 W
|5 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N5095 official page
|Intel Celeron J4125 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|6
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.2
