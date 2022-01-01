Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron N5095 or Celeron N4000: what's better?

Intel Celeron N5095 vs Celeron N4000

Intel Celeron N5095
VS
Intel Celeron N4000
Intel Celeron N5095
Intel Celeron N4000

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Celeron N5095 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4000 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N4000 and N5095
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5095
  • Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 16 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • 53% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 645 vs 421 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4000
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Celeron N5095 – 6 vs 15 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5095 +202%
2185
Celeron N4000
724
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N5095 +46%
1517
Celeron N4000
1037
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5095 +184%
4042
Celeron N4000
1422
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5095 +150%
1958
Celeron N4000
783
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N5095 and Celeron N4000

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2021 December 11, 2017
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Jasper Lake Gemini Lake
Model number N5095 N4000
Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 1.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 20x -
L1 Cache - 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 384K (per core) 4MB (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 600
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 200 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 650 MHz
Shading Units 256 96
TMUs 16 12
ROPs 8 2
Execution Units 16 12
TGP 6 W 5 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Celeron N5095
0.24 TFLOPS
Celeron N4000
0.14 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 16 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N5095 official page Intel Celeron N4000 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 6
Extended instructions - SSE4.2

