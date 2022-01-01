Intel Celeron N5095 vs Celeron N4000
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Celeron N5095 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4000 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5095
- Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Supports up to 16 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- 53% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 645 vs 421 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4000
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Celeron N5095 – 6 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Celeron N5095 +42%
616
435
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5095 +202%
2185
724
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N5095 +46%
1517
1037
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5095 +184%
4042
1422
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron N5095 +53%
645
422
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5095 +150%
1958
783
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2021
|December 11, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Gemini Lake
|Model number
|N5095
|N4000
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|20x
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|4MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|650 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|96
|TMUs
|16
|12
|ROPs
|8
|2
|Execution Units
|16
|12
|TGP
|6 W
|5 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N5095 official page
|Intel Celeron N4000 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|6
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.2
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2