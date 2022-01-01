Intel Celeron N5095 vs Celeron N4500
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Celeron N5095 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4500 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5095
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 644 vs 581 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Celeron N5095 – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Celeron N5095 +36%
612
451
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5095 +211%
2182
702
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N5095 +18%
1509
1276
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5095 +112%
4019
1900
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron N5095 +11%
641
578
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5095 +80%
1920
1066
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2021
|January 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|N5095
|N4500
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1338
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|11x
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|384K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|16
|16
|TGP
|6 W
|6 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N5095 official page
|Intel Celeron N4500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|8
