Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron N5095 or Celeron N4500: what's better?

Intel Celeron N5095 vs Celeron N4500

Intel Celeron N5095
VS
Intel Celeron N4500
Intel Celeron N5095
Intel Celeron N4500

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Celeron N5095 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4500 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N4500 and N5095
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5095
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 644 vs 581 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Celeron N5095 – 6 vs 15 Watt
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2933 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5095 +211%
2182
Celeron N4500
702
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N5095 +18%
1509
Celeron N4500
1276
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5095 +112%
4019
Celeron N4500
1900
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5095 +80%
1920
Celeron N4500
1066
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N5095 and Celeron N4500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2021 January 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Jasper Lake Jasper Lake
Model number N5095 N4500
Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1338
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 1.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 11x
L1 Cache - 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 384K (per core) 384K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 750 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 16 16
TGP 6 W 6 W
iGPU FLOPS
Celeron N5095
0.24 TFLOPS
Celeron N4500
0.24 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N5095 official page Intel Celeron N4500 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 8

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs Intel Celeron N5095
2. Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs Intel Celeron N5095
3. Intel Pentium Silver N6005 vs Intel Celeron N5095
4. Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs Intel Celeron N4500
5. Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Intel Celeron N4500
6. Intel Celeron N4020 vs Intel Celeron N4500
7. AMD Ryzen 3 3250U vs Intel Celeron N4500

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N4500 or Celeron N5095?
Promotion
EnglishРусский