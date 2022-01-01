Intel Celeron N5095 vs Celeron N5100
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Celeron N5095 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N5100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5100
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Celeron N5095 – 6 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
612
Celeron N5100 +12%
688
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5095 +22%
2176
1782
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N5095 +9%
1506
1382
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5095 +26%
4007
3170
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron N5095 +4%
641
616
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5095 +17%
1929
1655
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2021
|January 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|N5095
|N5100
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1338
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|11x
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|384K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|800 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|16
|24
|TGP
|6 W
|10 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N5095 official page
|Intel Celeron N5100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|8
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2