Intel Celeron N5095 vs Celeron N5100 VS Intel Celeron N5095 Intel Celeron N5100 We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Celeron N5095 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N5100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between N5100 and N5095 Advantages of Intel Celeron N5100 Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Celeron N5095 – 6 vs 15 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N5095 and Celeron N5100

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 1, 2021 January 11, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Jasper Lake Jasper Lake Model number N5095 N5100 Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1338 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU) Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 4 4 Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 1.1 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 20x 11x L2 Cache 384K (per core) 384K (per core) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 15 W 6 W Max. temperature 105°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU) GPU Base Clock 350 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 800 MHz Shading Units 256 256 TMUs 16 16 ROPs 8 8 Execution Units 16 24 TGP 6 W 10 W iGPU FLOPS Celeron N5095 0.24 TFLOPS Celeron N5100 0.3 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933 Memory Size 16 GB 16 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Celeron N5095 official page Intel Celeron N5100 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 8 8