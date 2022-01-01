Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron N5095 or Celeron N5100: what's better?

Intel Celeron N5095 vs Celeron N5100

Intel Celeron N5095
VS
Intel Celeron N5100
Intel Celeron N5095
Intel Celeron N5100

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Celeron N5095 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N5100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N5100 and N5095
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5100
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Celeron N5095 – 6 vs 15 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5095 +22%
2176
Celeron N5100
1782
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5095 +26%
4007
Celeron N5100
3170
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5095 +17%
1929
Celeron N5100
1655
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N5095 and Celeron N5100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2021 January 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Jasper Lake Jasper Lake
Model number N5095 N5100
Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1338
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU)

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 1.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 11x
L2 Cache 384K (per core) 384K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 800 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 16 24
TGP 6 W 10 W
iGPU FLOPS
Celeron N5095
0.24 TFLOPS
Celeron N5100
0.3 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933
Memory Size 16 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N5095 official page Intel Celeron N5100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 8

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N5100 or Celeron N5095?
