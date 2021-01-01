Intel Core i3 1000NG4 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i3 1000NG4 with 2-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5400U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1000NG4
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5400U – 9 vs 25 Watt
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1029 vs 891 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 5400U +174%
12219
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1029
886
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 5400U +84%
3643
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 20, 2020
|January 7, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake Y
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i3-1000NG4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1377
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1000NG4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5400U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
