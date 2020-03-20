Intel Core i3 1000NG4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i3 1000NG4 with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1000NG4
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3500U – 9 vs 15 Watt
- Around 22.54 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3500U +3%
356
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3500U +149%
1459
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3500U +4%
1994
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3500U +66%
7094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1033
617
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3500U +36%
2661
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 20, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake Y
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-1000NG4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1377
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1000NG4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
