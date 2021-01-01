Home > CPU Comparisons > Intel Core i3 1000NG4 or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i3 1000NG4 with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 1000NG4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1000NG4
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500U – 9 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1000NG4 and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 20, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Y Zen 2
Model number i3-1000NG4 -
Socket BGA-1377 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 48K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 9 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1000NG4 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Intel Core i3 1000NG4?
