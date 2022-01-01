Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1000NG4 or Apple M1: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1000NG4 vs Apple M1

Intel Core i3 1000NG4
VS
Apple M1
Intel Core i3 1000NG4
Apple M1

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i3 1000NG4 with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 1000NG4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1000NG4
  • Supports up to 32 GB LPDDR4-3733 RAM
  • Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Apple M1 – 9 vs 14 Watt
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • 65% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1055 points
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 9.95 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1000NG4
948
Apple M1 +61%
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1000NG4
1552
Apple M1 +403%
7804
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1000NG4
1943
Apple M1 +95%
3788
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1000NG4
4057
Apple M1 +265%
14797
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1000NG4
1062
Apple M1 +65%
1751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1000NG4
2207
Apple M1 +352%
9984
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1000NG4 and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released March 20, 2020 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Ice Lake Y Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i3-1000NG4 -
Socket BGA-1377 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics G4 Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 2 8
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 11x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 48K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 9 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4 Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 384 1024
TMUs 48 64
ROPs 6 32
Execution Units - 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1000NG4
n/a
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4-3733 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1000NG4 official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i3 1000NG4?
