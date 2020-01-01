Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1005G1 or Ryzen 3 1200: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs AMD Ryzen 3 1200

We compared two CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1005G1 (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 1200 – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer - released 2 years later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 1200
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +19%
2291
Ryzen 3 1200
1932
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1
5257
Ryzen 3 1200 +20%
6316
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1
1910
Ryzen 3 1200 +50%
2868

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 1, 2019 July 27, 2017
Launch price 281 USD 109 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Ice Lake Zen
Model number i3-1005G1 -
Socket BGA-1526 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 No

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.2 GHz 3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 31x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 39.74 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page AMD Ryzen 3 1200 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

