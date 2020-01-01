Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
We compared two CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1005G1 (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200G (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 2200G – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 6 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +31%
402
308
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
929
Ryzen 3 2200G +38%
1284
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +14%
2291
2013
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5257
Ryzen 3 2200G +27%
6699
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +9%
947
872
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1910
Ryzen 3 2200G +53%
2913
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|281 USD
|99 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i3-1005G1
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1