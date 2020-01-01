Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1005G1 against the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +117%
408
188
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +75%
952
544
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +37%
2315
1687
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +47%
5348
3631
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +63%
972
596
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +52%
1910
1260
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 8, 2018
|Launch price
|281 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i3-1005G1
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
