Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3100
We compared two CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1005G1 (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
80
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
26
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
81
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
62
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3100 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
408
Ryzen 3 3100 +9%
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
952
Ryzen 3 3100 +147%
2348
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2315
Ryzen 3 3100 +6%
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5348
Ryzen 3 3100 +124%
11963
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
972
Ryzen 3 3100 +17%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1910
Ryzen 3 3100 +155%
4873
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|April 21, 2020
|Launch price
|281 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-1005G1
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|No
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
