We compared two CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1005G1 (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3100 and 1005G1
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3100 – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 9 months later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1
952
Ryzen 3 3100 +147%
2348
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1
5348
Ryzen 3 3100 +124%
11963
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1
1910
Ryzen 3 3100 +155%
4873

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1005G1 and AMD Ryzen 3 3100

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 1, 2019 April 21, 2020
Launch price 281 USD -
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Ice Lake Zen 2
Model number i3-1005G1 -
Socket BGA-1526 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 No

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 1.2 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Intel Core i3 1005G1?
