Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1005G1 (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
29
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
57
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 11 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +9%
402
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
929
Ryzen 5 2600 +190%
2691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +2%
2291
2244
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5257
Ryzen 5 2600 +151%
13192
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
947
Ryzen 5 2600 +3%
980
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1910
Ryzen 5 2600 +185%
5439
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|281 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-1005G1
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|No
Performance
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
