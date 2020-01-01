Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
We compared two CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1005G1 (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400G – 15 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
408
Ryzen 5 3400G +3%
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
952
Ryzen 5 3400G +107%
1975
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2315
Ryzen 5 3400G +3%
2396
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5348
Ryzen 5 3400G +77%
9477
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
972
Ryzen 5 3400G +2%
987
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1910
Ryzen 5 3400G +106%
3933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|281 USD
|149 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-1005G1
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs Intel Core i3 1005G1
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300U vs Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs Intel Core i3 1005G1
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- AMD Ryzen 3 3300X vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G