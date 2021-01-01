Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3450U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1005G1 with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3450U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3450U – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3450U
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer - released 5-months later
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
409
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
955
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +13%
2321
2052
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5286
Ryzen 5 3450U +39%
7345
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1057
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2112
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 1, 2020
|Launch price
|281 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-1005G1
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3450U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
