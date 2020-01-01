Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1005G1 with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 7 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +12%
408
363
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
952
Ryzen 5 3500U +57%
1497
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +15%
2315
2021
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5348
Ryzen 5 3500U +35%
7204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +57%
972
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1910
Ryzen 5 3500U +43%
2727
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|281 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-1005G1
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
14 (23.3%)
46 (76.7%)
Total votes: 60
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i3 1005G1 and Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i3 1005G1 and Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Intel Core i3 1005G1 and Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Intel Core i3 1005G1 and AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- Intel Core i3 1005G1 and Intel Core i5 1135G7
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U and Intel Core i5 10300H
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U and Intel Core i5 1035G4
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U and Intel Core i5 1035G1
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U and AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U and AMD Ryzen 3 3200G