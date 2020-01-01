Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1005G1 with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3550H – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 7 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +12%
408
365
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
952
Ryzen 5 3550H +79%
1700
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +10%
2315
2106
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5348
Ryzen 5 3550H +53%
8202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +78%
972
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +3%
1910
1853
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|281 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-1005G1
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
