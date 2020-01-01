Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
We compared two CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1005G1 (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 15 vs 95 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
408
Ryzen 5 3600X +22%
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
952
Ryzen 5 3600X +312%
3923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2315
Ryzen 5 3600X +16%
2678
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5348
Ryzen 5 3600X +244%
18392
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
972
Ryzen 5 3600X +32%
1279
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1910
Ryzen 5 3600X +268%
7029
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|281 USD
|249 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-1005G1
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|No
Performance
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
