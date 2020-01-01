Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1005G1 with 2-cores against the 2.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +11%
402
362
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
929
Ryzen 7 2700U +53%
1421
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +36%
2291
1686
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5257
Ryzen 7 2700U +25%
6581
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +35%
947
702
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1910
Ryzen 7 2700U +17%
2240
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|October 26, 2017
|Launch price
|281 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i3-1005G1
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Radeon Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
