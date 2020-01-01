Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1005G1 with 2-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 7 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +19%
408
343
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
952
Ryzen 7 3700U +59%
1513
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +13%
2315
2045
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5348
Ryzen 7 3700U +38%
7365
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +49%
972
654
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1910
Ryzen 7 3700U +26%
2404
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|281 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-1005G1
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Radeon Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Core i3 1005G1 and Core i7 1065G7
- Core i3 1005G1 and Ryzen 5 4500U
- Core i3 1005G1 and Core i5 1035G1
- Core i3 1005G1 and Ryzen 3 3200U
- Core i3 1005G1 and Core i3 10110U
- Ryzen 7 3700U and Core i7 10750H
- Ryzen 7 3700U and Ryzen 5 4500U
- Ryzen 7 3700U and Core i5 10210U
- Ryzen 7 3700U and Core i5 1035G1
- Ryzen 7 3700U and Ryzen 5 4600U