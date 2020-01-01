Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1005G1 or Ryzen 7 4800H: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1005G1 with 2-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4800H and 1005G1
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
  • Has 6 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Newer - released 5 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1
929
Ryzen 7 4800H +308%
3793
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1
2291
Ryzen 7 4800H +15%
2624
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1
5257
Ryzen 7 4800H +264%
19159
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1
1910
Ryzen 7 4800H +260%
6876

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1005G1 and AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 1, 2019 January 6, 2020
Launch price 281 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Zen 2
Model number i3-1005G1 -
Socket BGA-1526 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 2 8
Threads 4 16
Base Frequency 1.2 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H or Intel Core i3 1005G1?
