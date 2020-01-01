Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1005G1 with 2-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer - released 5 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
408
Ryzen 7 4800U +17%
476
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
952
Ryzen 7 4800U +232%
3163
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2315
Ryzen 7 4800U +13%
2618
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5348
Ryzen 7 4800U +225%
17370
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +38%
972
702
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1910
Ryzen 7 4800U +152%
4809
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|281 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-1005G1
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|8
|Threads
|4
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
