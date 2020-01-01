Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1005G1 or Celeron 3867U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs Celeron 3867U

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1005G1 against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 3867U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 7 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +108%
2315
Celeron 3867U
1111
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +261%
5348
Celeron 3867U
1483
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +129%
1910
Celeron 3867U
833

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 1, 2019 January 1, 2019
Launch price 281 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Kaby Lake R
Model number i3-1005G1 3867U
Socket BGA-1526 BGA-1356
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel HD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 1.2 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz -
Multiplier 12x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page Intel Celeron 3867U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 SSE4.1, SSE4.2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron 3867U or Core i3 1005G1?
