Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs Celeron 3867U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1005G1 against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 3867U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 7 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
408
н/д
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +499%
952
159
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +108%
2315
1111
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +261%
5348
1483
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +123%
972
436
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +129%
1910
833
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 1, 2019
|Launch price
|281 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i3-1005G1
|3867U
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel HD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|-
|Multiplier
|12x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|Intel Celeron 3867U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
