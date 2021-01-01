Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs Celeron 6305
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1005G1 against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 6305. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- 63% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1016 vs 624 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron 6305
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1086
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2450
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +88%
2296
1222
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +133%
5206
2232
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +63%
1012
620
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +77%
2058
1165
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|September 1, 2020
|Launch price
|281 USD
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|i3-1005G1
|6305
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics G1
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|384
|TMUs
|32
|24
|ROPs
|4
|12
|Execution Units
|-
|48
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|Intel Celeron 6305 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
