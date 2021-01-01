Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1005G1 or Celeron 6305: what's better?

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1005G1 against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 6305. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6305 and 1005G1
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
  • 63% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1016 vs 624 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron 6305
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +88%
2296
Celeron 6305
1222
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +133%
5206
Celeron 6305
2232
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +77%
2058
Celeron 6305
1165

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1005G1 and Celeron 6305

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 1, 2019 September 1, 2020
Launch price 281 USD 107 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Tiger Lake
Model number i3-1005G1 6305
Socket BGA-1526 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics G1 UHD Graphics Xe G4 48

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 1.2 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz -
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 18x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 256 384
TMUs 32 24
ROPs 4 12
Execution Units - 48
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1005G1
n/a
Celeron 6305
0.84 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page Intel Celeron 6305 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

