Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs Celeron J4025
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1005G1 (laptop) against the 2 GHz Celeron J4025 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.4 GHz vs 2.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4025
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i3 1005G1 – 10 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
952
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +71%
2315
1353
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +170%
5348
1979
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +97%
972
494
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +101%
1910
949
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|November 4, 2019
|Launch price
|281 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|i3-1005G1
|J4025
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|4MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|Intel Celeron J4025 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.2
