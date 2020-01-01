Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1005G1 or Celeron J4125: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1005G1 (laptop) with 2-cores against the 2 GHz Celeron J4125 (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4125
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i3 1005G1 – 10 vs 15 Watt

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +85%
2315
Celeron J4125
1253
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +59%
5348
Celeron J4125
3366
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +23%
1910
Celeron J4125
1559

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 1, 2019 November 4, 2019
Launch price 281 USD -
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Ice Lake Gemini Lake Refresh
Model number i3-1005G1 J4125
Socket BGA-1526 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.2 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz -
Multiplier 12x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 4MB (shared)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 10 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page Intel Celeron J4125 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes - 6
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 SSE4.2

