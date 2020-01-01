Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1005G1 or Celeron N4000: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs Celeron N4000

Intel Core i3 1005G1
Intel Core i3 1005G1
VS
Intel Celeron N4000
Intel Celeron N4000

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1005G1 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4000. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N4000 and 1005G1
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4000
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 1005G1 – 6 vs 15 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +117%
2315
Celeron N4000
1066
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +261%
5348
Celeron N4000
1483
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +152%
1910
Celeron N4000
759

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1005G1 and Celeron N4000

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 1, 2019 December 11, 2017
Launch price 281 USD 107 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Gemini Lake
Model number i3-1005G1 N4000
Socket BGA-1526 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 1.2 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz -
Multiplier 12x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 4MB (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 6 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page Intel Celeron N4000 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes - 6
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 SSE4.2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N4000 or Core i3 1005G1?
EnglishРусский