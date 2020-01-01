Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs Celeron N4120
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1005G1 with 2-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4120 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4120
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 1005G1 – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +147%
408
165
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +133%
952
408
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +104%
2315
1135
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +118%
5348
2453
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +122%
972
437
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +41%
1910
1352
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|November 4, 2019
|Launch price
|281 USD
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|i3-1005G1
|N4120
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|-
|Multiplier
|12x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|4MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|Intel Celeron N4120 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.2
