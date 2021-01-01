Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs Celeron N5100
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1005G1 with 2-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N5100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 68% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1056 vs 627 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5100
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 1005G1 – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +59%
1120
704
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +35%
2469
1831
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +78%
2315
1302
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +95%
5225
2678
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +69%
1061
628
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +17%
2167
1852
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|i3-1005G1
|N5100
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1338
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics G1
|UHD Graphics 24 EUs
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|384K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350-450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|750-900 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|32
|16
|ROPs
|4
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|Intel Celeron N5100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|8
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
