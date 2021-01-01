Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1005G1 or Celeron N5100: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1005G1 with 2-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N5100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N5100 and 1005G1
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 68% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1056 vs 627 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5100
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 1005G1 – 6 vs 15 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +35%
2469
Celeron N5100
1831
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +78%
2315
Celeron N5100
1302
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +95%
5225
Celeron N5100
2678
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +17%
2167
Celeron N5100
1852

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1005G1 and Celeron N5100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 1, 2019 January 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Ice Lake Jasper Lake
Model number i3-1005G1 N5100
Socket BGA-1526 BGA-1338
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics G1 UHD Graphics 24 EUs

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.2 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz -
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 11x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 384K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 6 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350-450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 750-900 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 32 16
ROPs 4 8
Execution Units - 24
TGP 15 W 10 W
Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1005G1
n/a
Celeron N5100
0.3 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page Intel Celeron N5100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 8
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N5100 or Core i3 1005G1?
