Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs Intel Core i3 1000NG4
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1005G1 against the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i3 1000NG4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1000NG4
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i3 1005G1 – 9 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +16%
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +61%
952
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +17%
2315
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +23%
5348
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
972
1046
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1910
1975
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|March 20, 2020
|Launch price
|281 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i3-1005G1
|i3-1000NG4
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1377
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|Intel Core i3 1000NG4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
