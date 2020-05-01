Intel Core i3 10100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 2300X
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100 (laptop) against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2300X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2300X
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
443
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2279
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100 +10%
2616
2368
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100 +13%
8847
7810
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100 +11%
1099
993
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100 +35%
4172
3086
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|September 11, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-10100
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
