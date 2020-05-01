Intel Core i3 10100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100 (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100 +15%
455
394
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100 +59%
2309
1456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100 +19%
2684
2254
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100 +25%
9030
7253
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100 +19%
1106
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100 +45%
4243
2933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|99 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-10100
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
