Intel Core i3 10100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100 against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
456
Ryzen 3 4300GE +1%
462
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2319
Ryzen 3 4300GE +10%
2552
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100 +3%
2651
2565
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8918
Ryzen 3 4300GE +31%
11640
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1123
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3840
Ryzen 3 4300GE +4%
3992
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-10100
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
