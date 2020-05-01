Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10100 or Ryzen 3 4300U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 10100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300U

Intel Core i3 10100
Intel Core i3 10100
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
AMD Ryzen 3 4300U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100 against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4300U and 10100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 26.67 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100 +46%
2279
Ryzen 3 4300U
1563
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100 +12%
2616
Ryzen 3 4300U
2342
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100 +14%
8847
Ryzen 3 4300U
7749
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100 +36%
4172
Ryzen 3 4300U
3073

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10100 and AMD Ryzen 3 4300U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i3-10100 -
Socket BGA-1200 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 5

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 27x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10100 official page AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 4300U or Intel Core i3 10100?
EnglishРусский