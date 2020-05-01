Intel Core i3 10100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100 against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 26.67 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100 +4%
443
425
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100 +46%
2279
1563
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100 +12%
2616
2342
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100 +14%
8847
7749
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100 +13%
1099
975
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100 +36%
4172
3073
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-10100
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 5
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i3 10100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i3 10100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i3 10100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Intel Core i3 10100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Intel Core i3 10100 vs Intel Core i3 10300
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300U vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300U vs Intel Core i5 1035G4
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300U vs Intel Core i3 10110U