Intel Core i3 10100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100 against the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
- Newer - released 1-year later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1378 vs 1110 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100 +2%
1119
1101
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100 +108%
5515
2646
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2610
Ryzen 3 5300G +17%
3044
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8702
Ryzen 3 5300G +60%
13931
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1095
Ryzen 3 5300G +25%
1370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4198
Ryzen 3 5300G +19%
4989
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 13, 2021
|Launch price
|-
|150 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-S
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i3-10100
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|40x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|24
