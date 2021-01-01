Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10100 or Ryzen 3 5300G: what's better?

Intel Core i3 10100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300G

Intel Core i3 10100
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
Intel Core i3 10100
AMD Ryzen 3 5300G

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100 against the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300G and 10100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1378 vs 1110 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100 +108%
5515
Ryzen 3 5300G
2646
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100
2610
Ryzen 3 5300G +17%
3044
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100
8702
Ryzen 3 5300G +60%
13931
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100
1095
Ryzen 3 5300G +25%
1370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100
4198
Ryzen 3 5300G +19%
4989

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10100 and AMD Ryzen 3 5300G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 April 13, 2021
Launch price - 150 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake-S Zen 3
Model number i3-10100 -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 4.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 40x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 192 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 10100
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5300G
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10100 official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 24

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i3 10100 vs Core i5 10400
2. Core i3 10100 vs Ryzen 3 3100
3. Core i3 10100 vs Core i3 8100
4. Core i3 10100 vs Core i3 9100F
5. Core i3 10100 vs Core i5 10400F
6. Ryzen 3 5300G vs Ryzen 5 3600
7. Ryzen 3 5300G vs Ryzen 5 5600G
8. Ryzen 3 5300G vs Ryzen 5 3400G
9. Ryzen 3 5300G vs Ryzen 5 4600G
10. Ryzen 3 5300G vs Ryzen 7 5700G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300G or Intel Core i3 10100?
EnglishРусский